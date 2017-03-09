Purvis shines for the Huskies in win over USF; advances to AAC quarterfinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Senior Rodney Purvis scored a game-high 30 points for the Huskies who defeated the University of South Florida in the first round of the American Atlantic Conference Tournament Thursday night.

The Huskies grabbed an early 9-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game. But, USF managed to climb back, grabbing their first lead of the game, 12-11 with 14:12 to play in the first half. The Huskies would close out the first half on a 17-5 run to give them a 42-29 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Huskies managed to hold their lead as they went on to win, 77-66. Senior Amida Brimah, tallied 13 points and seven rebound for the Huskies who will play the University of Houston tomorrow at 9 p.m.

Prior to the game, The AAC Championship Tournament Fan Fest took place where fans were able to win prizes, hit the half court for some hoops of their own and talk to FOX61 on air people.

