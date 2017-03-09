School closings and parking bans for Friday storm
HARTFORD — Schools are starting to cancel class ahead of Friday morning’s snow storm. The snow is expected to start around dawn and end by noon. Get your latest forecast here.
There are also parking bans in effect. Get the full list here.
- New London Public Schools | Closed
- Regional District 04 | Closed Fri
- SUBASE New London | Open at 10am
- St. Joseph – Sprague | Closed Fri
- UConn All Campuses | Closed Fri
- Killingly Parking Ban | In Effect
- Meriden – Parking Ban | In Effect
- Wallingford – Parking Ban | Open In Effect
- Willimantic – Parking Ban | In Effect at 3 am Fri
- Mystic Seaport | Closed Fri