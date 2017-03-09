× School closings and parking bans for Friday storm

HARTFORD — Schools are starting to cancel class ahead of Friday morning’s snow storm. The snow is expected to start around dawn and end by noon. Get your latest forecast here.

There are also parking bans in effect. Get the full list here.

New London Public Schools | Closed

Regional District 04 | Closed Fri

SUBASE New London | Open at 10am

St. Joseph – Sprague | Closed Fri

UConn All Campuses | Closed Fri

Killingly Parking Ban | In Effect

Meriden – Parking Ban | In Effect

Wallingford – Parking Ban | Open In Effect

Willimantic – Parking Ban | In Effect at 3 am Fri

Mystic Seaport | Closed Fri