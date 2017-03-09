× Shelton man charged for fatal hit-and-run last year in Shelton

SHELTON — Police have charged the driver who was involved in a fatal pedestrian hit and run last year in Shelton.

After months of investigation, Shelton Police said, 25-year-old William Donofrio, is charged with evading responsibility, tampering with physical evidence and failure to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian. Police said their investigation also found that Donofrio cleaned and hid the car immediately after the accident.

On May 5, Shelton Police responded to a call of a pedestrian being stuck by a car at the intersection of Howe Ave and Hill Street. Police said the victim, Teresa Glossy, later died at St. Vincent Hospital.

Donofrio posted a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Derby Superior Court date on March 17.