South Windsor businesses warned about advertising fraud

SOUTH WINDSOR — The South Windsor Police Department said they have received several complaints about possible advertising sales fraud.

Police want information from businesses that may have been solicited or paid a man identifying himself as Frank Cusano of Waterbury, who they said has been soliciting local businesses selling advertising in a magazine called “The Windsors”.

Cusano has been soliciting business under a business name of “Sun Media Marketing” and police said this company doesn’t exist.

They said he has been active in South Windsor but has also been active in many other towns.

Any businesses that may have had transactions with Cusano or “Sun Media Marketing” in the past year are asked to call South Windsor Police at 860-644-2551. Information can also be emailed to investigators at matthew.mainieri@southwindsor.org