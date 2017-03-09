× State, Waterbury police investigating officer-involved shooting

WATERBURY — Connecticut State Police are assisting Waterbury police in investigating an officer-involved shooting.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any details yet because everyone is responding,” said Trooper Kelly Grant.

No word yet on the extent of the injuries involved, but Central District Major Crimes division is investigating.

This is happening at Wood Street near Orange Street in Waterbury.

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.