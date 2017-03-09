Tracking snow overnight into Friday morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds increase tonight, with snow beginning overnight into early Friday – with a potential for 2-5 inches of snow across the state. This doesn't have the look of a blockbuster snowstorm, but the timing certainly isn't great. Much of it will be falling during the morning commute, likely leading to school delays and/or cancellations. The snow will likely end around noon.

As the snow exits, frigid cold air remains for the weekend. Temperatures will be bitter in the 20s for much of the day. Wind chills may be in the single digits for a good chunk of Saturday, so it goes without saying that you'll want to bundle up!

Next week, we have the potential for some action. Snow's in the forecast!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Increasing clouds with snow moving in after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Friday: Morning snow. A potentially slick AM commute with a coating to a few inches of snowfall. Some afternoon sunshine. High: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and COLD. High: 20s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, cold again. Highs around 30.

