Trees down as High Wind Advisory issued for most of the state

HARTFORD — There is a High Wind Advisory for most of the state and emergency crews are dealing with downed trees in several communities Thursday morning.

Heavy winds in Hamden knocked down trees and branches, which came down on an empty car.

Heavy winds knocking down trees and branches. Thankfully this car was unoccupied. pic.twitter.com/mR9k2lZR8o — HAMDEN POLICE – CT (@HAMDENPOLICECT) March 9, 2017

State police said Mile Creek Road in Old Lyme is closed between Flat Rock Hill and Somerset Lane because a utility pole snapped and a tree and wires in roadway. They said drivers should look for an alternate route.

At around 9 a.m., a 100-foot evergreen tree split and fell on a historic colonial house at Rose Hill Road in Portland. No injuries reported but several chickens and goats were trapped in their pens in the backyard.

Eversource said 1,195 customers were without power late Thursday morning.

United Illuminating said 42 homes were without power.