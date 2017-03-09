Universities and towns prepare for upcoming snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROTON-- Areas around Groton could see up to five inches of snow on Friday. But it doesn't seem to phase some Connecticut natives.

“When it comes, it comes. I’ll clear it off when it happens and just deal with it when it comes," said Ed Endsley a Franklin resident.

Nevertheless, representatives from the Connecticut Department of Transportation say any amount of snow can trigger some dangerous conditions.

“If you’re going to be out on the roads, take your time," said Kevin Nursick, a spokesperson for the Connecticut DOT. "Give yourself more time to get to your destination that way you’re not that rushing driver in slippery conditions.”

Universities are also preparing for the winter weather. UConn has already closed all of its campuses for tomorrow. Several town in Connecticut have already put parking bans in place to prepare for the snow plows.

