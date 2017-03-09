Watch LIVE: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Things continue to be “slow and steady” for April the giraffe as she progresses toward giving birth to a fourth calf, park officials said Wednesday.

“April remains in great condition with no concerns from keepers or our vet team,” officials with Animal Adventure Park said on Facebook. “Activity in the belly remains very visible to the eye even through the web cam! Slow and steady – mother nature has everything timed right. Keepers will be in shortly and any change will warrant an update!”

For more stories about pets and animals, click here.

The zoo has been streaming a view of the giraffe’s pen since February, and since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been tuning in to the live stream, waiting for the baby giraffe to be born.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes.