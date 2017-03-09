× Whole Foods recalls cheeses due to possible health risk

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Vulto Creamery’s soft wash-rind raw milk cheeses from nine stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and New York out of what they say is an abundance of caution.

The cheeses have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Vulto Creamery issued the recall due to testing result from the US Food & Drug Administration, which found the lot testing positive for Listeria.

Products were sold at the following Whole Foods Market stores:

350 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield, CT

115 Prospect Street, Cambridge, MA

170 Great Road, Bedford, MA

575 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA

647 Washington Street, Newton, MA

2 Somerset Street, Portland, ME

1425 Central Avenue, Albany, NY

250 7th Ave, New York, NY

270 Greenwich Street, New York, NY