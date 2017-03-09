× Williams College student missing, last seen in Bloomfield

HARTFORD — A student is missing from a western Massachusetts college campus and was last seen in Bloomfield.

Nathaniel Whittle, a senior at Williams College from Houston, Texas, was last seen in Bloomfield Wednesday. He was driving a 2013 gray Toyota Tacoma truck with a Texas license plate number of CBJ0333.

The college is working with police and Nathaniel’s family to search for him.

Anyone who may have seen him or who may have information should call police at 413-458-5733 or 413-597-4444.