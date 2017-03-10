Adams, Purvis lead Huskies past Houston, advances to semifinals against Cincinnati

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The UConn Huskies advanced to the semifinals round in the American Atlantic Conference Tournament with a 74-65 win over Houston Friday evening.

The Huskies got off to a slow start, trailing early, 20-9 midway through the first half. But the Huskies put together a 20-6 run to close out the half leading, 35-26.

In the second half, the Huskies managed to keep the game in their control, backed by the duo guard play in sophomore Jalen Adams and senior Rodney Purvis, who scored 41 of the Huskies' 74 points.

Adams led the Huskies in scoring with 23 points. Purvis finished with 18.

Next up for UConn is a showdown against No. 2 Cincinnati tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the XL Center.