Bundle up for a cold weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend's forecast is a pretty simple one: cold.

We'll have a brutal chill out there for parade weekend with temperatures in the 20s, even with sunshine. The wind will be gusting 30-40 mph, which will lead to wind chills in the single digits and teens all day Saturday. If you're headed to the Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, or the New Haven Parade on Sunday, you'll want to dress for the Arctic Tundra!

Early next week we’re watching for the potential of more snow – this one may be big. A developing storm in the northeast could lead to significant snow, or some form of a high-impact winter spring. We'll be watching this one very closely, of course. Afterwards, not much of a warm-up is in sight. So much for an early Spring!

Be sure to download the FOX61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Windy and cold. Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 20s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, cold again. Highs around 30.

Monday: Partly cloudy and still on the chilly side. Highs: 30s.

Tuesday: Snow or wintry mix possible. Highs: 30s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.