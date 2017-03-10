Connecticut U.S. Attorney General Deirdre M. Daly resigns

CONNECTICUT — United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, Deirdre M. Daly, has stepped down Friday.

Daly issued the following statement:

“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as Connecticut’s United States Attorney. In fact, it has been a gift of a lifetime. I am extremely proud of the tremendous accomplishments of the men and women of this office during my tenure.

I applaud their tireless work holding our most violent offenders accountable, protecting our children and our environment, standing up for our most vulnerable victims, and not hesitating to stand up to the powerful. Together, we also built bridges and trust with communities.

I hope all of this work continues to thrive. The people of Connecticut will be in excellent hands with Acting U.S. Attorney Mike Gustafson, and the more than 100 career employees of the office who dedicate themselves to always doing what is right and just.”