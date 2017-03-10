× DCP investigating paving contractor working mainly in southeastern CT

HARTFORD — The Department of Consumer Protection is asking for complaints or any other information from consumers about the conduct of a paving contractor who has already been involved in 39 complaints with the DCP.

Ossie McClellan Jr., operates his business under the names of Excel Paving and Excel Paving LLC, mainly in the southeastern part of the state. McClellan does not hold an up to date registration, according to the DCP.

The DCP said McClellan typically begins work within a day of signing a contract, but will leave equipment at homes for a period of weeks, often without performing any additional work. In many cases, consumers are left with a driveway only partially completed.

McClellan’s equipment has left oil stains on the property of consumers and has also damaged the pavement due to the length of time it has remained there. In the past, McClellan has started worked in the cold months of winter with temperatures and conditions not conducive to paving. On numerous occasions, McClellan has failed to obtain needed building and zoning permits, according to the DCP.

Consumers who wish to file complaints with DCP should email dcp.frauds@ct.gov.