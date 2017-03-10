East Catholic Eagles defeat Fairfield Prep; advances to semifinal showdown against Hillhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- Two powerhouses took the court tonight in the Class LL quarterfinals - East Catholic vs. Fairfeild Prep.

The East Catholic Eagles jumped out to a quick lead, sparked by their long range shooting and tight defense, they secured a 29-14 halftime lead. But the Jesuits chipped away at the lead, cutting it down to single digits early in the fourth quarter.

But that was all the Jesuits had in the tank, as the Eagles, led by Kansas State commit Mike McGuirl, the Eagles pulled away late to win 66-48.

Next up for the Eagles, is top-seeded Hillhouse Academics in the semifinal on Tuesday.