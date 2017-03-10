Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee to rename street after long-time supporter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Patrick Smith, the 2017 New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade chairman stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to chat with Amanda Raus about this year's efforts to honor a long-time member who passed away last year.

There will be a sign hung on the corner of Church and Chapel streets near the reviewing stand in honor of Michael McCann, the 1999 Grand Marshal, who passed away last year. He was involved with the Parade Committee from 1990, and worked on public relations for the committee and the Irish community at large, particularly for the CT Irish Festival.

The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade can be seen on Sunday on WCCT at 2 p.m.