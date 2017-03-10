Hartford Police providing extra security for XL Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford is definitely the place to be this weekend.

The city will hold it's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, a cheer leading event and the AAC basketball tournament at the XL center all weekend.

Along with security inside the building, Hartford Police officers will also lend a helping hand.

"Basically you're going to see a cop on every corner," said Deputy chief Brian Foley. "We anticipate it will be a very safe event."

Foley said the Hartford Police Department will use the mutual link system.

It combines the department's real time crime center with the XL Center's security system.

If a child gets lost, the system will be able to use advanced technology to locate him or her.

"We can track that child by the color of their jacket they're wearing and the camera will filter out everybody out of the picture's view that doesn't have that color jacket," said Foley.

The real time crime center will be in use throughout Hartford for the entire weekend.