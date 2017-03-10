HPD’s Foley named Person Of The Year in St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford Police Department Deputy Chief Brian Foley has been named Person of the Year for this year's Hartford St. Patrick's Day parade

Foley has been a police officer in Hartford for more than 22 years and he stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk with Amanda Raus about the honor.

Edward Joseph Mullarkey Jr. was selected as the parade's grand marshal.

Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off on Saturday at 11 a.m. and there will be a full, live broadcast of the parade, starting at 11:30 a.m. on FOX61.

The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade can be seen on Sunday on WCCT at 2 p.m.