Irish step dancers take part in their 46th Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade

WETHERSFIELD -- The Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade is Saturday and, despite the cold weather, they will be stepping off in style. That's because the dancers from Griffith Academy in Wethersfield have made stepping down Main Street a time honored tradition.

This year will be the 46th year of the Hartford Parade, and dance instructor Mairead O'Connor Jacoby, says Griffith Academy has been in the parade since it began.

"It's just so much fun to be marching and dancing," she said.

"We're exhausted after the day, we dance so much. It's a great day," said Mary Beth Griffith, the owner of Griffith Academy.

Griffith Academy says, depending on the year, anywhere from 20 to 50 of their dancers take to the route to entertain the crowds.

The Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. right by the State Capitol. You can see coverage live on air and online from FOX61 starting at 11:30 a.m.