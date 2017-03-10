Light snow across most of the state, so why the snow day?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR -- On Friday morning, several school districts across Connecticut cancelled school for a snow day.

Virtually all roads, however, were clear, thanks to Tuesday's warmer temperatures. Pavement temperatures hit 75 degrees on Tuesday in some parts of Connecticut, giving snow little opportunity to stick.

Windsor Schools Superintendent, Craig Cooke, decided to keep schools open on Wednesday. Cooke detailed the process he goes through when deciding to call a snow day. He said he usually has to make the call by 5 a.m., which can be difficult when it's still dark outside. [ooyala

Cooke said he consults with public works, police, surrounding superintendents and the district's bus company.

"When I speak with the public works and police, if they don't think we can have school, I'm going with that 100 percent of the time," said Cooke.

Cooke said the district had school Wednesday because of the warmer weather on Tuesday.

"The ground was so warm to start the day off," said Cooke. "And I had seen many trucks out yesterday. The Town of Windsor did a great job putting salt down and sand."

Cooke said that, for the most part, parents and staff are understanding of his decisions, and he is satisfied with his decision to hold classes Wednesday.

"Everyone's in safe, so any day that happens, we feel we made the right call," said Cooke.

A Wethersfield mother, Breanne Salerno, said she was a bit surprised when she heard school was cancelled for her five-year-old daughter.

"This is her third snow day," said Salerno. "So I think, other than today, the last two that we've had have been pretty right on and the right decision by the town."

Salerno took advantage of the day by bringing her girls to the West Hartford Public Library.

"It was a little bit of a lazy morning, which was kind of nice, not as hectic as it normally is," said Salerno. "We got dressed, watched some TV and decided to come over here. We're big fans of the public library."