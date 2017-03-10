× Man charged in fatal Bridgeport shooting last year

BRIDGEPORT — A Stamford man is facing criminal charges for his connection in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Shane Slinsky in August.

Bridgeport Police charged Jeremy Middleton, 19, with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, and larceny in the third degree.

On August 27, 2016, police said, Slinsky was picked up from Stamford and taken to Bridgeport by three men who he called his friends.

Officers said, the three suspects intentions were to rob Slinsky but ended up shooting him and killing him.

Middleton is being held on a $500,000 bond. Police said additional arrests are to be made in regards to this case.