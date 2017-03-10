× Middletown mother charged for leaving kids home alone

MIDDLETOWN — A mother in Middletown is facing criminal charges after police said she left her four kids home alone.

Middletown Police said they received a call from a social worker who went for an appointment at 40-year-old Jennifer Gambo’s home. When she arrived, she discovered the children all between the ages of one and four, had been left alone.

Police said Gambo arrived shortly after they did where told officers she had only been gone for an hour and a half. Officers said Gambo was arrested and charged with four counts of risk of injury to a minor.