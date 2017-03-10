‘Mike’ the Great Dane rescued from river in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC — “Mike” the Great Dane is resting at home after a frightening morning Friday.

Around 9:35 a.m., Willimantic police and fire departments were called to the Willimantic River near the underpass of Route 66 for a dog that had fallen in the water. A rescue team from Columbia, Connecticut also responded to the scene.

Mike, a 140 pound 11-year-old Great Dane slipped down a snow-covered embankment and slid into the frigid water.

Rescue workers put on cold weather suits and were able to rescue Mike by 9:50 a.m.

The Great Dane was taken to North Windham Animal Hospital to be checked out.

“This was the first time in my career that I have witnessed this type of emergency call,” said Stanley Parizo, Jr. “Willimantic City Fire did an amazing job with this rescue.”

We wish Mike a speedy recovery!

Click here for more stories about pets and animals.