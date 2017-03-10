× Milford St. Patrick’s Day parade rescheduled, Hartford and New Haven still on for this weekend

MILFORD — The Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m.

Due to the weather forecast for Saturday, the Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee rescheduled the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade to the following Saturday.

The parade will step-off from the Wasson Field Parking Lot on West Main Street and marchers will make their way through the traditional downtown parade route.

Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off on Saturday at 11 a.m. and there will be a full, live broadcast of the parade, starting at 11:30 a.m. on FOX61.

The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade can be seen on Sunday on WCCT at 2 p.m.