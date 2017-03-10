× Missing Massachusetts college student last seen in Connecticut was found safe

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A student missing from a western Massachusetts college campus has been found safe.

Nathaniel Whittle, a senior at Williams College from Houston, Texas, was last seen in Bloomfield Wednesday. He was driving a 2013 gray Toyota Tacoma truck with a Texas license plate.

The college was working with police and Nathaniel’s family to search for him.

Williamstown Police posted on Facebook Friday that Whittle had “been in contact with him family and is fine.”

Police thanked the public for helping get the word out about him.