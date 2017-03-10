New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a go, despite frigid forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- The state's largest single day spectator event each year could face a chilly challenge Sunday.

Despite the state's severe cold weather protocol being enacted through Monday at 8am, the Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade will step off at 1:30 Sunday, at the corner of Sherman Ave. and Chapel St.

Monitoring Sunday's crowd will be some 200 men and women in blue.

"And that covers the route as well as certain areas of downtown that are destinations pre-and post parade," said Officer David Hartman, spokesman for the New Haven Police Department.

Among the many bars and restaurants, on or near the 1.8 mile parade route, is the Trinity Bar & Restaurant, which offers far more than a pour.

They had 800 pounds of corned beef delivered this week.

"Granulated onion, ground black pepper, salt, caraway seeds, beer and orange juice," said Shane Carty, a co-owner.

For the second consecutive year the New Haven Green will feature a family fun zone.

"Live music, face painting and the New Haven Fire Department smoke truck is going to be there," said Patrick Smith, Chairman of the parade.

And, he said, there's gonna be a fun new participant spinning through the parade.

"The Elm City Party Bike is the first in New England," said Smith. "It's a pedal bicycle. I think it holds like 15 passengers on it."

"Over 350,000 people come to the parade every year," said New Haven Mayor Toni Harp. "It happens no matter what. Rain or shine. Everyone has such a good time."

But don't bring booze.

Hartman said it won't be tolerated "on the streets. It's not gonna be tolerated on the sidewalks. It's not going to be tolerated in the parade."

The Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 1:30. The live broadcast begins at 2 pm on our sister station, WCCT.