Parade, cheerleading, and basketball: Hartford preps for busy weekend

HARTFORD -- Mayor Luke Bronin stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about a busy weekend in the capital city.

Thousands of visitors are coming to Hartford this weekend, filling hotels and perhaps putting more than $7 million into the city's economy.

Despite predicted cold temperatures, Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off on Saturday at 11 a.m. and there will be a full, live broadcast of the parade, starting at 11:30 a.m. on FOX61.

The nationally televised American Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament runs through Sunday at the XL Center, and the Spirit Festival dance and cheerleading competition takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Connecticut Convention Center.