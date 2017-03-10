× Police in Windsor issue warning after ‘suspicious man’ approached teen walking to school

WINDSOR — Police in Windsor are investigating after a high school student said he was approached by a suspicious man.

On March 7, the teen was walking to school around 8:15 a.m. in the area of Plymouth Street and Tobey Avenue when a white work van approached him. He told police a man was driving and the van had no markings on it.

The student told police the man stated he knew that the student attended Sage Park Middle School, and offered him a ride to school.

The man is described as 30-40 years of age, heavy set, bald, and had a light brown colored beard. The student ignored the man and continued to walk to Windsor High where he immediately reported the incident to the School Resource Officer.

The incident is under investigation.