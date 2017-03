× School closings, delays and parking bans for Friday’s snow

HARTFORD — Schools are cancelling class because of Friday morning’s snow, expected to last until noon. Get your latest forecast here.

There are also parking bans in effect and some businesses are closed or delayed. Get the full list here.

ACES Wintergreen Interdist Mag Sch | Closed

Adelbrook – Cromwell | Closed

Adelbrook Learning Ctr Manchester | Closed

Adelbrook Transitional Academy | Closed

Arch Br. Sch. – Bethlehem | Closed

Avon Public Schools | Closed

Berlin – Little Blessings Preschool | Closed

Berlin Public Schools | Closed

Bethany Public Schools | Closed

Bolton Public Schools | Closed

Bradley School New London Regional | Closed

Bridgeport Public Schools | Closed

Briggs Continuing Ed Ctr | Closed

Bristol Public Schools | Closed

Bullard Havens Tech. HS | Closed

CCMC School New Britain | Closed

CREC Academy of Sci and Innovation | Closed

CREC Aerospace Engineering Elementary | Closed

CREC Ana Grace Acad of Arts Elem | Closed

CREC Discovery Academy | Closed

CREC Glast.- EHart Elem Magnet Sch | Closed

CREC Grtr Htfd Acad of Arts 6-12 | Closed

CREC Polaris Center | Closed

CREC Reggio Magnet School | Closed

CREC Two Rivers Magnet Mid Sch | Closed

Canton Public Schools | Closed

Capital Community College | Opens at 11:30 a.m. No Morn Classes

Cedarhurst School | Closed

Chase Collegiate School | Closed Fri

Cheshire – The Webb Schools | Closed

Cheshire Public Schools | Closed

Clinton Public Schools | Closed

Connecticut Friends School | Closed

Coventry Public Schools | Staff Rpt No Trans

Cromwell Public Schools | Closed

Danbury Public Schools | Closed

East Catholic H.S. | Closed

East Haddam Public Schools | Closed

East Hartford Public Schools | Closed

East Haven Adult Learning Center | Closed

East Haven Public Schools | Closed Fri

Eastern CT State Univ. | Closed Fri

Easton Public Schools | Closed

Ellington Public Schools | Closed

Emmett O Brien Tech – Ansonia | Closed

Explorations Charter School | Closed

FOCUS Center for Autism Canton | Closed

Fairfield Country Day | Closed

Farmington Public Schools | Closed

Fraser-Woods Montessori School | Closed

Gateway Community College | Closed Fri

Glastonbury Public Schools | Closed

Goodwin College | Open at 12 noon

Goodwin Tech High School | Closed

Grasso Southeastern HS | Closed

Great Path Academy | Closed

Greenwich Public Schools | Closed

Griswold Public Schools | Closed

Guilford Public Schools | Closed

H.C. Wilcox Tech High Sch | Closed

H.H. Ellis Technical High School | Del Opening 2 Hours

Hamden Public Schools | Closed

Hartland Public Schools | Closed

Henry Abbott Tech HS | Closed

Holy Cross H.S. Waterbury | Closed

Hope Academy – Orange | Closed

Hopkins School | Closed

Howell Cheney Technical School | Closed

INPLC Bristol | Del Opening 1 Hour

Independent Day School – Middlefield | Closed

Intensive Education Academy Inc. | Closed

Kaynor Tech High School – Waterbury | Closed

Killingly Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Lebanon Public Schools | Closed

Ledyard Public Schools | Closed No Transportation

Lighthouse Voc-Ed Ctr – East Lyme | Closed

Lighthouse Voc-Ed Ctr – Groton | Closed

Lisbon District HS Transportation | No Transportation

Litchfield Montessori School | Closed

Litchfield Public Schools | Closed

MMH Clinical Day School | Closed

Manchester Public Schools | Closed Fri

Marlborough Public Schools | Closed

Meriden Public Schools | Closed

Middletown Public Schools | Closed

Milford Public Schools | Closed

Mitchell College | Closed Fri

Monroe Public Schools | Closed

Montessori-Discovery Sch Norwich | Closed Fri

Mooreland Hill | Closed

Naugatuck Public Schools | Closed

New Britain Public Schools | Closed

New Eng School of Montessori | Closed

New Fairfield Public Schools | Closed

New Horizon Kids Academy | Closed Fri

New London – The Williams School | Closed Fri

New London Public Schools | Closed

New Milford Public Schools | Closed

Newington Public Schools | Closed

Newtown Public Schools | Closed

North Haven Public Schools | Closed

North Stonington Christian Academy | Closed

North Stonington Public Schools | Closed

Norwich Technical High School | Closed

Notre Dame – Fairfield | Closed

Oliver Wolcott Tech HS – Torrington | Closed

Orange Public Schools | Closed

Our Lady of Victory School – W Haven | Closed

Oxford Public Schools | Closed

Pawcatuck – St. Michael School | Closed

Pine Point School | Closed Fri

Plainfield Public Schools | Open No Transportation

Plainville Public Schools | Closed

Plymouth Public Schools | Closed

Pomfret Public Schools | No Transportation

Redding Public Schools | Closed

Regional District 01 | Closed

Regional District 04 | Closed Fri

Regional District 05 | Closed

Regional District 06 | Closed

Regional District 07 | Closed

Regional District 09 | Closed

Regional District 10 | Closed

Regional District 12 | Closed

Regional District 13 | Closed

Regional District 14 | Closed

Regional District 15 | Closed

Regional District 16 | Closed

Regional District 17 | Closed

Riverfront Children’s Center | Closed Fri

Rocky Hill Public Schools | Closed

SCSU | Closed

SUBASE New London | Open at 10am

Sacred Heart Sch – Groton | Closed

Sacred Hrt Parish Elem New Britain | Closed

Seymour Public Schools | Closed

Shelton Public Schools | Closed

Simsbury Public Schools | Closed

South Windsor Public Schools | Closed

Southington Public Schools | Closed

St. Bernard School – Uncasville | Closed

St. Joseph – Sprague | Closed Fri

St. Lawrence Parish Elementary | Closed

St. Mary-St. Joseph School – Willimantic | Closed Fri

St. Mary Magdalen Parish Elem – Oakvill | Closed

St. Paul Catholic H.S. | Closed

St. Paul Parish Elementary – Berlin | Closed

St. Thomas Apostle Par Elem – West Htfd | Closed

Stafford Public Schools | Closed

Stamford – J.M. Wright Technical High Sc | Closed

Stamford Public Schools | Closed

Sterling Public Schools | Closed

Stone Academy West Haven | Closed

Swaddlejoy Night and Daycare | Open at 10am

TLC Rolling Ridge Day School | Closed

The Friendship School | Closed

The Gilbert School | Closed

Thomaston Public Schools | Closed

Thompson Public Schools | Closed

Tiny Star Day Care | Closed at 12noon

Tolland Public Schools | Closed

Torrington Public Schools | Closed

UConn All Campuses | Closed Fri

United Day School – Beacon Falls | Closed

University of New Haven | Closed Fri

Vernon Public Schools | Closed

Vinal Tech High School – Middletown | Closed

Wallingford Public Schools | Closed

Waterbury Public Schools | Closed

Watertown Public Schools | Closed

Webb School In The Valley | Closed

West Hartford Public Schools | Closed

West Haven Public Schools | Closed

Weston Public Schools | Closed

Wethersfield Public Schools | Closed

Wilton Public Schools | Closed

Winchester Public Schools | Closed

Windham Technical High School | Closed Fri

Wolcott Public Schools | Closed

Wooster School | Closed

Xavier High School Middletown | Closed