Show off your Irish pride before St. Patrick’s Day and you could win $150
-
‘Rebel Queen’ eager to reign at New Haven’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
-
Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day parade powers through funding troubles
-
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee to rename street after long-time supporter
-
Milford St. Patrick’s Day parade rescheduled, Hartford and New Haven still on for this weekend
-
New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal ready for Sunday’s parade
-
-
Woodbridge native proud to serve as grand marshal for Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade
-
New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a go, despite frigid forecast
-
Pouring the perfect pint of Guinness to hoist this St. Patrick’s Day
-
HPD’s Foley named Person Of The Year in St. Patrick’s Day Parade
-
Hartford Grand Marshal and Deputy Marshal ready to march on Saturday
-
-
Parade, cheerleading, and basketball: Hartford preps for busy weekend
-
Snow begins to taper off across the state, a much colder weekend ahead
-
New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Queen brings fresh approach to her reign