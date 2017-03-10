× State police ID teen shot by officer, accused of striking cruiser and police after stealing car in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Connecticut State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened in Waterbury Thursday afternoon and have identified the teen involved.

Around 4 p.m. Waterbury officers tried to stop a stolen car at the intersection of Wood Street and Orange Street, according to state police. The driver, Rashamel Rogers, 18, tried to drive off and struck a Waterbury cruiser, telephone pole, and a Waterbury officer who got out of his cruiser. The officer shot at Rogers, hitting him twice and bringing him to stop the car, state police said.

Rogers was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford for treatment for his non-life threatening injuries.

The Waterbury officer struck by the car was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he was treated and released. The names of the officers involved are not being released at this time, state police said.

“It’s a difficult situation we want to make sure we do a good and thorough job and be very transparent in our investigation,” Waterbury Police Deputy Chief Fernando Spagnolo said.

FOX61 was approached at the scene by Clinton Rogers who said Rashamel is his son.

“That’s my first son, that’s my boy, I want him to be okay,” Rogers said. “I’m distraught.”

Rogers said he had just come from the hospital where his son was being treated for gunshot wounds and broken bones.

“I was told that my son was in a stolen car, high speed chase, police went on a pursuit, I don’t know exactly what happened,” he said. “A crash, shot three times, seeing that, like it broke me down I cried, I haven’t cried in a long time.”

The States Attorney office is investigating the incident along with the State Police Major Crimes Division.