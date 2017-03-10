Wake up with Dad’s Restaurant in Wallingford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD -- If you're looking for a breakfast joint that hits the spot in Wallingford, look no further than Dad's Restaurant. The popular North Colony Road establishment serves up all the typical morning favorites and then some.

As one customer put it, "they serve pancakes that are the size of hub caps." They always have people coming back for more!

The creativity of owner Chrissy Barton and her all-female staff is what sets Dad's apart from the rest. Whether it is the specially cared for and made-fresh daily corned beef hash, the blueberry-stuffed waffles or the French toast English muffins, the menu is filled with comfort food.

If your taste buds like variety, try the 3 x 3 x 3 which is three eggs, three meats and three pancakes. While the food is top-notch, it's the service and atmospheres that have customers raving.

"Great food and excellent service every time! A town staple!" said Elizabeth K.

If you visit Dad's Restaurant, tell them the Foodie Friday gang sent you.

