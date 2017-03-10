Winter Weather Advisory in effect, 2-5″ of snow expected this morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a snowy morning, and a lot of schools have delays or cancellations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the state, as we can expect 2-5 inches of snow. Some lower snow totals may be found across parts of northern CT, on the tone of 1-2″ up towards the MA border. We know this isn’t a huge accumulation, but the timing is lousy, as it will likely impact the morning commute.



The snow should taper off during the early afternoon, leading to some sunshine with highs in the upper 30s to 40, we’ll see a little thaw.

Once temps dip below freezing, they’ll stay there all weekend long, with frigid highs for parade weekend in the 20s, even with sunshine. If you're headed to the Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, or the New Haven Parade on Sunday, you'll want to dress for the Arctic Tundra!

Early next week we’re watching for the potential of another snow – this one may be big. So much for an early Spring!

Forecast Details:

Today: Morning snow. A potentially slick AM commute with a few inches of snowfall. Some afternoon sunshine. High: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and COLD. High: 20s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, cold again. Highs around 30.

