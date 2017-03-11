× Adams scores 20 points in losing effort to Cincinnati in AAC Tournament

HARTFORD — The Huskies fell short to Cincinnati Saturday evening in the semifinals of the American Atlantic Conference Tournament.

Cincinnati led by two points, 21-19 with 7:39 to play in the first half. But a 20-10 run to close out the first half, gave the Bearcats a 41-29 lead. The Huskies chipped away at the lead the majority of the second half, getting as close to four points.

The Bearcats would grab a 10-point lead with 2:21 to play where they would go on to defeat the Huskies, 81-71.

Sophomore Jalen Adams scored a team-high 20 points. Freshman Christian Vital poured in 18 points for the Huskies.

