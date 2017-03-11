× Connecticut adds jobs, though unemployment rate ticks up

HARTFORD — The unemployment rate in Connecticut has ticked up slightly, even as the state added 5,700 jobs in January.

The Connecticut Department of Labor says the January rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point, to 4.5 percent.

The department says it’s still a full percentage point lower than a year ago.

Andy Condon, director of the department’s Office of Research, says job growth in the third quarter of 2016 was modest and the fourth quarter was slightly down, ending the year essentially flat.

He says the increase in job in January is a good start to 2017.

The Connecticut Business and Industry Association told The Day that Connecticut has now recovered 75 percent of job lost during the recession.

The association says that’s the slowest growth in New England.