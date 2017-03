× Fire crews battle 2 alarm blaze in Somers

SOMERS — Somers Fire Department is responding to a structure fire Saturday morning.

The fire is reported to be on Colton Road.

The first crews on the scene reported a working fire.

The fire has been stepped up to a 2 alarm fire. It’s unknown if there are any injuries, or if anyone was home at the time.

