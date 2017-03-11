× New London PD: Woman stabbed victim with a samurai sword

NEW LONDON — A New London woman is facing criminal charges after police said she stabbed a person with a samurai sword during an argument.

On March 10, New London Police said they responded to a disturbance complainant at an apartment on Farmington Ave. Officers said, when they arrived, Juanita Bentley, 51, had stabbed a victim during an argument.

The victim told police, when he didn’t leave the apartment fast enough, Bentley used a Samurai type sword that was on the wall to cut him on his back and arms as he ran out of the apartment.

Officers said, Bentley cleaned the crime scene before they arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Bentley is charged with assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree. She is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.