× Revelers flock to St. Patrick’s Day parades despite the cold

HARTFORD — Frigid temperatures didn’t stop thousands of revelers from celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at parades in southern New England.

The Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee’s 46th annual parade was held as scheduled in Hartford Saturday morning despite temperatures that only reached into the low 20s.

The Hartford Courant reports that while attendance at the parade was lower than usual, revelers were enthusiastic.

Attendees told the newspaper that they love going to the parade every year and they had no intention of breaking the streak.

The 61st annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade was also held on Saturday in Newport, Rhode Island.

Newport Mayor Harry Winthrop told WPRI-TV that cold temperatures wouldn’t stop his city’s parade, which was even held when a blizzard hit the region decades ago.

Check out these St. Patrick’s Day Parade pictures and video from Hartford.