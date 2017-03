× St. Patrick’s Parade in Hartford to kick off at 11:00, Live coverage to start at 11:30

HARTFORD — Despite predicted cold temperatures, Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Live coverage starts at 11:30 a.m.

Groups from all over central Connecticut are expected to march in the parade.

