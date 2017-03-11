The Stan Simpson: Local entrepreneur publishes motivational book for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Local entertainment entrepreneur June Archer has written a sequel to his popular self-affirmation book with one geared toward children named “Yes, You can”.

Archer's book talks about the struggles young people face in a different world where there are more complicated issues than ever before. Bullying, Gangs, violence, drugs, alcohol, smoking, teen pregnancy, depression, and suicide have found their way into our middle and elementary schools.

Archer said teaching the kids that dreams do come true and to believe in their dreams will help build the next generation of positive thinkers, leaders and entrepreneurs.

