The Stan Simpson Show: Current state on CT politics

HARTFORD -- The Connecticut legislature is in the thick of its legislative season and a close vote recently re-appointed controversial State Supreme Court Justice, Richard Palmer for a sixth term.

Hartford Courant’s Capitol Bureau Chief, Christopher Keating, joins Stan Simpson to talk about the job Palmer has done while being a judge.

Palmer has received public backlash for several decisions he made such as, abolishing the death penalty, legalizing gay marriage and the Kelo Eminent Domain case in New London.

