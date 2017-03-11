The Stan Simpson Show: The state of CT politics II

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford Courant’s Capitol Bureau Chief, Christopher Keating joins Stan Simpson to talk about recreational marijuana, casino in Connecticut, tolls and more.

Keating said there are several obstacles to overcome in order for marijuna to become legal in Connecticut.

"It is coming. But one thing you have to remember is Gov. Malloy is basically against it. So to make it happen, you would have to be able to override a veto. You will need overwhelming support. So this year, most of the people I'm talking to, said it will not happen this year," said Keaton.

