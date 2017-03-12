46 killed, dozens missing in Ethiopia garbage dump landslide

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — At least 46 people are dead and several dozen are missing in Ethiopia, after a mountain of trash gave way in a massive garbage dump on the outskirts of the capital.

Officials in Addis Ababa said most of the dead are women and children.

It’s not clear what caused last night’s collapse, which buried several makeshift homes and concrete buildings.

Many people at the landfill had been scavenging items to make a living, but others live there because renting homes, largely built of mud and sticks, is relatively inexpensive.

One resident told The Associated Press that about 150 people were there when the landslide occurred.

The landfill has been a dumping ground for the capital’s garbage for more than 50 years.