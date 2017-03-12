Bundle up, bitter cold Sunday: tracking a major snowstorm Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend's forecast is a pretty simple one: cold.

We'll have a brutal chill out there for parade weekend with temperatures in the 20s, even with sunshine. The wind will be gusting 30-40 mph, which will lead to wind chills in the single digits and teens. If you're heading to the Parade in New Haven on Sunday, you'll want to dress for the Arctic Tundra!

The late winter Arctic surge will be with us delivering sub-freezing temperatures, strong gusty winds and brutally cold wind chill values. The combination of strong gusty winds, temperatures in the teens and 20s creating brutally cold conditions making it feel like its in the single digits to near 0 rest of the weekend. The wind will gradually diminish late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, but the trade-off will be frigid temperatures hanging on into Monday morning.The cold air will stick around well into next week, setting the stage for a major snowstorm Tuesday and lasting into Tuesday night.

Computer models are showing a major nor’easter could start Tuesday morning and last into Tuesday night. It could hit our region with heavy snow, strong gusty winds, coastal flooding and snow covered roads. The storm rolling across the country will gather moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean, interact with some polar jet stream energy that will spawn a major nor’easter with heavy snow and wind. The storm track is beginning to cluster around to our south and east (40° latitude, 70° longitude benchmark) that keeps the cold air locked in place for all snow. If the storm were to track a bit closer to the coast then a change to sleet and rain just along extreme southeast Connecticut. But for now, this looks like to be a major snowstorm for all of the Nutmeg State.

Impacts: Heavy snow, strong gusty winds, coastal flooding, especially during high tide cycles, due to a full moon. Snow covered roads creating dangerous travel conditions Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Timing: Early Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. Worst of the heavy snow will be from mid-morning through mid-evening.

Precipitation type: Heavy snow, snowfall rates of 2-3” per hour with total accumulations of at least a foot to a foot in half statewide.

Forecast Details:

Sunday: Partly sunny, brisk and very cold. Highs 25-32.

Monday: Mostly sunny, still on the chilly side. Highs: 30s.

Monday night: Increasing clouds, snow developing by sunrise. Low: 15-25.

Tuesday: Heavy snow and wind. Highs: 20s.

Wednesday: Chance for a few snow showers, windy and cold. High: 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: 40.

