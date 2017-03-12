Firefighter and 3-year-old girl die from fire blamed on recharging hoverboard

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Authorities said a Pennsylvania fire official injured in a crash while responding to a fatal fire has died of his injuries.

The Harrisburg fire department said Lt. Dennis DeVoe died Saturday “surrounded by his family and close friends.” He was a 21-year veteran of the department.

Fire Chief Brian Enterline said DeVoe was on his way to the station to pick up his gear before heading to the scene of the fire when his vehicle was hit at an intersection.

Eighteen-year-old Khanyae Kendall was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault and other offenses. Court documents don’t list an attorney, and a listed number for her couldn’t be found Sunday.

The fire was blamed on a recharging hoverboard. The blaze killed a 3-year-old girl and injured four other people, two critically.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said Ashanti Hughes was pronounced dead at an area hospital just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Harrisburg officials said one victim jumped from a second-floor roof to escape the blaze, which was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Friday. Three others were rescued by ladder. Two other girls are in critical condition while a man and another occupant of the home, a teenage boy, were treated and released.

