Larson holds meeting in Glastonbury on GOP’s Obamacare repeal

GLASTONBURY -- The Affordable Care Act was the focus on a town hall meeting Sunday at the Smith Middle School in Glastonbury.

It was hosted by State Representative John Larson and Judith Stein, the executive director of the Center for Medicare Advocacy.

larson talked about the Republican push to repeal President Barack Obama's signature healthcare legislation.

Many people expressed concerns about what they may lose under a new plan and what it might cost.

Larson stressed that many of his constituents want lawmakers to work toward a solution that will help their families.

Healthcare changes being proposed by congressional Republicans are also worrying hospital CEOs nationwide.