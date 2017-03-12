× Live Coverage: New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade set to kick off at 1:30 p.m.

NEW HAVEN — The state’s largest single day spectator event each year is facing a chilly challenge. Despite the state’s severe cold weather protocol being enacted through Monday at 8 a.m., the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at the corner of Sherman Ave. and Chapel St.

About 200 officers will monitor the crowd and the bars and restaurants along the 1.8 mile parade route are ready! And for the second consecutive year the New Haven Green will feature a family fun zone.

The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. The live broadcast begins at 2 p.m. on our sister station, WCCT or you can see it streaming online on FOX61.com or on the FOX 61 Facebook page.