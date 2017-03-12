Peter Pan bus lines cancelling service Tuesday due to impending storm

Posted 8:57 PM, March 12, 2017, by , Updated at 09:25PM, March 12, 2017

(File Photo by KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Due to the impending weather conditions, Peter Pan bus service cancellations are in effect for Tuesday.

All services on these routes will be cancelled:

  • Boston-New York
  • New York-Boston
  • Springfield-New York via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
  • New York-Springfield via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport,
  • Hartford-New York via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
  • New York-Hartford via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
  • Albany-Springfield via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield & Northampton
  • New York-White River JCT via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford
  • Providence-New York
  • New York-Providence
  • Providence-Springfield-Albany via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield
  • Albany-Springfield-Providence via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield
  • Williamstown-New York via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury
  • New York-Williamstown via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury
  • New York-Philadelphia (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)
  • Philadelphia-New York (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)
  • New York-Washington DC
  • Washington DC-New York
  • New York-Wilmington/Baltimore/Silver Spring/Washington DC
  • Washington DC/Silver Spring/Baltimore/Wilmington-New York
Related stories