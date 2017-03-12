Peter Pan bus lines cancelling service Tuesday due to impending storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Due to the impending weather conditions, Peter Pan bus service cancellations are in effect for Tuesday.
All services on these routes will be cancelled:
- Boston-New York
- New York-Boston
- Springfield-New York via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- New York-Springfield via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport,
- Hartford-New York via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- New York-Hartford via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- Albany-Springfield via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield & Northampton
- New York-White River JCT via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford
- Providence-New York
- New York-Providence
- Providence-Springfield-Albany via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield
- Albany-Springfield-Providence via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield
- Williamstown-New York via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury
- New York-Williamstown via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury
- New York-Philadelphia (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)
- Philadelphia-New York (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)
- New York-Washington DC
- Washington DC-New York
- New York-Wilmington/Baltimore/Silver Spring/Washington DC
- Washington DC/Silver Spring/Baltimore/Wilmington-New York
