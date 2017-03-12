The Real Story: MGM calls on Connecticut to open bidding for 3rd casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MGM Resorts, now building a huge "destination" casino in Springfield, calls on Connecticut to open the bidding process for a third casino. A top company executive insists that the state should be able to get a much better deal than it currently has with the tribal operators of Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, for a new and much smaller "satellite" casino, planned for East Windsor.

MGM claims that is the wrong location, and the wrong size, but the tribes say it's a perfect size and location, to compete with MGM's new facility only 15 miles from East Windsor, and prevent significant losses in gambling revenue for Connecticut.

The MGM exec makes no secret of the company's interest in building a casino in Connecticut, should state lawmakers approve an expansion of casino gambling to a location not on tribal lands.

Guest: Uri Clinton, Senior VP and Legal Counsel, MGM Resorts International